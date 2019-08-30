Stilo International (LON:STL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Stilo International Plc (LON:STL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.55. Stilo International shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 157,959 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

About Stilo International (LON:STL)

Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Stilo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stilo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.