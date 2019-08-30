Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBT. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SBT stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 938.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.