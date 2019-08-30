Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $528.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $710,023.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,666. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

