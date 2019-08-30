SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Up 76.7% Over Last 7 Days

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $33,330.00 and $57.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002992 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

