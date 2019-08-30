Steem Dollars Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $24,938.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00008468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX and Upbit. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,587.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.30 or 0.02935973 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00726317 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,590,152 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.