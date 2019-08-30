Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,426 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $56,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.86. 27,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other news, insider Glenn Pushis bought 5,740 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $149,986.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

