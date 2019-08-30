Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.61

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.61 and traded as high as $29.06. Stantec shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 123,120 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$31.00 to C$30.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Stantec from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.09%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total value of C$38,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641 shares in the company, valued at C$18,189.72.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.