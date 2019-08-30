Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $86.00. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $87.40, with a volume of 392,139 shares.

The company has a market cap of $354.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

