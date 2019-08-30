Stakinglab (LABX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $243.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $129,146.00 and $243.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003327 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00572131 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005484 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000248 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 726,362 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

