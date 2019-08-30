Stakenet Price Tops $0.0722 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $1.07 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00843372 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 92,267,998 coins and its circulating supply is 87,379,635 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

