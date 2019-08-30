SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 806 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 115.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 236,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock worth $19,615,656 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.73. 6,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.96. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $220.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

