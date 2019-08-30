SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 127 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.60.

MTD traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $651.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $734.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

