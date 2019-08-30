SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,283,000 after acquiring an additional 257,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,172,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,257,000 after buying an additional 716,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,501,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,140,000 after buying an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $983,260.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,189. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.20. 5,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.43. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $178.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

