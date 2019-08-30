SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Altria Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $43.94. 280,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,903,842. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

