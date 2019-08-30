SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 471 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.58. 9,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

