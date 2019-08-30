Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.30 or 0.04862271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking's official website is spiking.com . Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Spiking's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

