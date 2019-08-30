Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.06. Spherix shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Get Spherix alerts:

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spherix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spherix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.