SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stock Holdings Increased by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.43. 39,287,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,464,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.67. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

