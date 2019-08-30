SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is RFG Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

SPAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 29,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

