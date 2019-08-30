SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 378,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,442. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $145.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.