SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 22,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 88,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.64. 10,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,317. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

