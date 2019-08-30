SounDAC (XSD) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 83.3% against the US dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $175,468.00 and approximately $1,790.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

