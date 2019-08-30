Solaris Market Capitalization Reaches $1.08 Million (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 151.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 88% against the US dollar. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00006611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Kucoin. Solaris has a market cap of $1.08 million and $104.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000342 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 126% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Solaris

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,715,546 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Kucoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

