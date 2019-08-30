Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Up 5%

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.19, 953,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 860,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Sogou and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Sogou Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sogou by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

