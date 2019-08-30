Snetwork (SNET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $427,416.00

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Snetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx, Gate.io and DragonEX. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $427,416.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snetwork has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00234466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.34 or 0.01356083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021157 BTC.

Snetwork Token Profile

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,003,735 tokens. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

Snetwork Token Trading

Snetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

