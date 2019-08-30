Smartlands (SLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,209.00

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Smartlands token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00008411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1,209.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartlands has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.01344915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091260 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021599 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands’ launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

