SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Trading Up 0.5%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.52.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.