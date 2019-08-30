Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 30800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

