Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,302 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $34,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,622,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,174.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after purchasing an additional 832,967 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,343,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,974,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 296.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after buying an additional 561,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,789. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In related news, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $2,625,932.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,299 shares of company stock valued at $26,160,913. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

