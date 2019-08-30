Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 11,977 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $41,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.19. 411,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,714. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

