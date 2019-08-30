Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $57.89 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $57,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $97.50. 18,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

