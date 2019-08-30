Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,271 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of Prudential Financial worth $64,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

PRU stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. 73,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

