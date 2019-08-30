SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NYSE SKM opened at $21.95 on Monday. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

