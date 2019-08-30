SingularityNET (AGI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $728,164.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. SingularityNET has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $728,164.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00231409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.01355136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091427 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021411 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Liqui, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

