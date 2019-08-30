Silicon Valley Capital Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,745. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $60.80.

