Silicon Valley Capital Partners Makes New $413,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 170,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,662.0% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock worth $19,060,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.57 and a 200 day moving average of $164.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

