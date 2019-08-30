Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.65

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.00. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 5 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $297.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 20.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 63.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

