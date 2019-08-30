Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.69

Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 269711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGL. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 53.9% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.