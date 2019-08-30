Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Drops By 13.2%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,267,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 12,988,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after buying an additional 1,295,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. 4,018,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,684. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

