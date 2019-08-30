Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Decreases By 12.8%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,545,400 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 1,771,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 75,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $519.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNR. BTIG Research began coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

