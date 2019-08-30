Short Interest in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rises By 11.2%

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,466,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 10,315,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.07. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

