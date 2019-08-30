Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Drops By 17.7%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 375 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,608,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
