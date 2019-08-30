Short Interest in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Declines By 11.4%

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 972,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $511,325.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $314,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,026 shares of company stock valued at $39,274,214 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,787.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $66.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.