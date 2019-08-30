Short Interest in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Decreases By 12.3%

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,256. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Juda bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $132,990. 67.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INMB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

