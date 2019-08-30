Short Interest in Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Declines By 12.8%

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:IDSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Industrial Services of America has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Get Industrial Services of America alerts:

About Industrial Services of America

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.