Short Interest in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Rises By 9.9%

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISNS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Image Sensing Systems has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

