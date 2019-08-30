Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declines By 13.7%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,500 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,242,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $6,062,587.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,096,381 shares of company stock worth $71,039,788 over the last ninety days. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.05. 58,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

