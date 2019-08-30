Short Interest in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Drops By 19.9%

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,415,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AXT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AXT by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AXT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

AXTI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 79,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,526. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. AXT’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

