Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Insider Mark Fleming Sells 68,289 Shares

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) insider Mark Fleming sold 68,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.83), for a total transaction of A$176,185.62 ($124,954.34).

Mark Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Mark Fleming sold 19,255 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.56 ($1.82), for a total value of A$49,292.80 ($34,959.43).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.53. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of A$2.74 ($1.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.