SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.48

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as low as $25.16. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 5,398 shares changing hands.

SHECY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.